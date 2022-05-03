Gamecocks Hall Named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week

BIRMINGHAM - University of South Carolina baseball junior pitcher Noah Hall has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced this afternoon (May 2).

Hall had another outstanding performance this season as the junior allowed just three hits and struck out eight in seven scoreless innings in a 2-1 win over Alabama on Friday night. Hall had a strikeout in five of his seven innings pitched and had a great play in the fifth, shoveling a comebacker to catcher Colin Burgess to get Caden Rose at the plate, keeping the Crimson Tide scoreless on the day. Hall has a 3.09 ERA and a .231 opponent’s batting average in SEC play.

Hall is the second Gamecock this season to earn Pitcher of the Week honors. Matthew Becker earned the award on March 14.

Hall shared the Pitcher of the Week honors with Texas A&M’s Nathan Dettmer. In other SEC weekly awards, Arkansas’ Braydon Webb was named Player of the Week while the Razorbacks’ Brady Tygart earned Freshman of the Week honors.

Carolina hosts North Carolina A&T this Wednesday night (May 4) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

