SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgetown man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

Julius Antwan Hicks, Jr., 38, of Georgetown has been sentenced to 5 years in federal prison...
Julius Antwan Hicks, Jr., 38, of Georgetown has been sentenced to 5 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCSC) - A U.S. District judge sentenced a Georgetown man to federal prison followed by court-ordered supervision after he pleaded guilty to a gun charge.

Julius Antwan Hicks Jr., 38, entered the guilty plea to a charge of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Derek Shoemake.

District Judge Sherri Lydon sentenced him to five years of prison and three years of supervision.

Prosecutors said Myrtle Beach Police executed a search warrant at Hicks’ home in Myrtle Beach on June 11, 2020. During the search, officers found a firearm with an extended magazine and rounds of ammunition in one of the bedrooms, court documents state.

Hicks was prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition due to his prior convictions for distribution of crack cocaine (first offense) and possession with intent to distribute marijuana (first offense), court documents state.

The case was prosecuted as part of a joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods, Shoemake said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
North Charleston Police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened...
Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in 3 separate North Charleston shootings
Police officers arrested Christopher Best who is charged with attempted murder.
Report: Man attacks ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, uses screwdriver to slash his face
A West Ashley grocery store that’s been a part of the Charleston community for almost 50 years...
West Ashley grocery store could be demolished as part of redevelopment plan
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run

Latest News

Friday will mark a year since Mount Pleasant police started an investigation into a shooting...
Family looking to the community to solve Mt. Pleasant murder
Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with Stratford HS student
Jersey Mike's Subs will open its newest location at 595 King Street in Charleston on Wednesday...
Jersey Mike’s to open new downtown location with fundraiser
The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the...
$10,000 reward offered in dog shooting case