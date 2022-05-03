Georgetown man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCSC) - A U.S. District judge sentenced a Georgetown man to federal prison followed by court-ordered supervision after he pleaded guilty to a gun charge.

Julius Antwan Hicks Jr., 38, entered the guilty plea to a charge of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Derek Shoemake.

District Judge Sherri Lydon sentenced him to five years of prison and three years of supervision.

Prosecutors said Myrtle Beach Police executed a search warrant at Hicks’ home in Myrtle Beach on June 11, 2020. During the search, officers found a firearm with an extended magazine and rounds of ammunition in one of the bedrooms, court documents state.

Hicks was prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition due to his prior convictions for distribution of crack cocaine (first offense) and possession with intent to distribute marijuana (first offense), court documents state.

The case was prosecuted as part of a joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods, Shoemake said.

