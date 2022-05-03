SC Lottery
Grand jury indicts Orangeburg man accused of pointing gun at fast-food employees

A federal grand jury indicted a 38-year-old Orangeburg man who allegedly pointed a firearm at...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal grand jury indicted a 38-year-old Orangeburg man who allegedly pointed a firearm at an Orangeburg Cook-Out restaurant.

Marcus Duran Singleton, 38, of Orangeburg, was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Derek Shoemake said. Singleton was detained following a contested bond hearing in federal court in Columbia.

United States Magistrate Judge Paige J. Gossett ordered Singleton detained without bond pending resolution of the federal charge against him.

During the hearing, an ATF special agent testified that Singleton was allegedly involved in unlawfully pointing and presenting of a firearm at the employees of the Orangeburg Cook-Out on Sept. 4, 2021. 

Singleton faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, a fine of $250,000, and court-ordered supervision to follow any prison term, Shoemake said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

