Hot and muggy today with a few pop-up storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rest of the week will feel like summer with hot and humid weather across the Lowcountry. High pressure will be positioned offshore, which will keep sunshine and very warm temperatures in the forecast. Highs this afternoon will soar into the upper 80s. A few spots away from the coast could reach 90 degrees. The warm temperatures continue with highs near 90 degrees through Friday. Rain and storm chances are not terribly high Wednesday into the weekend, but isolated activity is likely each afternoon and evening as the sea breeze moves inland. We could certainly use the rain as most of the area is in a drought, but a widespread soaking rain is not in the forecast. A cold front will likely approach our area Friday into the weekend, which could bring a better chance for rain and storms. High pressure will settle back over the area early next week.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Storm. High 88, Low 68.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Storm. High 89, Low 70.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Storm. High 90, Low 71.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. High 89, Low 69.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. High 86, Low 65.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 60.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.