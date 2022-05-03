Jersey Mike’s to open new downtown location with fundraiser

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Jersey Mike’s Subs will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Charleston location with a fundraiser for the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

The location will open at 595 King Street Wednesday, according to a release. The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Franchise owners Andrew Brooks and Ryan Hendrix will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday to Sunday to support the hospital. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to MUSC Children’s Hospital in exchange for a regular sub.

Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised nearly $90 million for local charities, spokesperson Christine van Moorsel said. In 2022, the company’s 12th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised $20 million for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Delivery is also available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

