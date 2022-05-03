SC Lottery
Jersey Mike’s to open new downtown location with fundraiser

Jersey Mike's Subs will open its newest location at 595 King Street in Charleston on Wednesday...
Jersey Mike's Subs will open its newest location at 595 King Street in Charleston on Wednesday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Jersey Mike’s Subs will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Charleston location with a fundraiser for the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

The location will open at 595 King Street Wednesday, according to a release. The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Franchise owners Andrew Brooks and Ryan Hendrix will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday to Sunday to support the hospital. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to MUSC Children’s Hospital in exchange for a regular sub.

Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised nearly $90 million for local charities, spokesperson Christine van Moorsel said. In 2022, the company’s 12th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised $20 million for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Delivery is also available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

