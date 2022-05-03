SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school soccer playoff scores (5/2)

(WTOK)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Boys Soccer

5-A

Wando 4, Stall 0 - The Warriors will host River Bluff in round 2 on Wednesday

Ashley Ridge 3, Goose Creek 0 - The Swamp Foxes advance and will host Lexington on Wednesday in round 2

Stratford 2, West Ashley 1 - The Knights will travel to Chapin for round 2 on Wednesday

Ft. Dorchester 3, Cane Bay 0 - The Patriots move on and will host Dutch Fork on Wednesday in round 2

3-A

Oceanside Collegiate 10, Marlboro Co. 0 - The Landsharks advance and will host Gilbert in round 2 on Wednesday

Bishop England 2, Camden 0 - The Bishops will head to Waccamaw for round 2 on Wednesday

Hanahan 7, Crestwood 0 - The Hawks move on to round 2 and will travel to Georgetown on Wednesday

2-A

Chesnee 3, Woodland 2

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

