Lowcountry high school soccer playoff scores (5/2)
Boys Soccer
5-A
Wando 4, Stall 0 - The Warriors will host River Bluff in round 2 on Wednesday
Ashley Ridge 3, Goose Creek 0 - The Swamp Foxes advance and will host Lexington on Wednesday in round 2
Stratford 2, West Ashley 1 - The Knights will travel to Chapin for round 2 on Wednesday
Ft. Dorchester 3, Cane Bay 0 - The Patriots move on and will host Dutch Fork on Wednesday in round 2
3-A
Oceanside Collegiate 10, Marlboro Co. 0 - The Landsharks advance and will host Gilbert in round 2 on Wednesday
Bishop England 2, Camden 0 - The Bishops will head to Waccamaw for round 2 on Wednesday
Hanahan 7, Crestwood 0 - The Hawks move on to round 2 and will travel to Georgetown on Wednesday
2-A
Chesnee 3, Woodland 2
