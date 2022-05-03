SC Lottery
Officer involved in deadly shooting was hired by Colleton County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

By Cameron Bopp
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After a deadly officer involved shooting in Colleton County Sunday night, details from the officer’s training history show a 6-month gap in law enforcement work.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the officer as Corporal Jake Scott. He’s currently on administrative leave with pay, which is typical in these incidents. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

The shooting left 55-year-old William “Jerry” Crosby dead. SLED officials say he was armed at the time.

According to Scott’s training records requested by Live 5, Scott has been in law enforcement for 11 years. For 8 of those years until 2019, Scott worked as a deputy with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office, followed by about a 6-month gap before he started with Colleton County in January of 2020.

Scott’s training records show that short break came after he was charged with a crime and was temporarily suspended without pay.

The recent shooting that left a man dead happened on May 1. of this year. Exactly three years ago, on May 1. 2019, Scott received a letter from the Criminal Justice Academy saying he had been arrested and that could result in disqualification. The agency suspended him until he worked those charges out.

According to the state codes listed in that document (S.C. Code 23-23-60, S.C. Regulation 37-025 and/or 37-026), the alleged crime could have ranged from using illegal drugs, using excessive force with someone or making false statements on agency documents, among other forms of misconduct. Live 5 is working to learn what the exact crime was.

Sometime between May and late June in 2019, Scott’s charges were dropped, and the agency re-instated his status. Just two days after that, he resigned entirely from the sheriff’s office.

Sunday night’s incident was the 12th officer-involved shooting in the state in 2022 and the first involving the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office this year.

