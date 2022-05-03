SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Panthers agree to terms with former All-Pro returner, The Citadel alum Andre Roberts

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Andre Roberts scores a touchdown on a kick return during an...
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Andre Roberts scores a touchdown on a kick return during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers solidified their return game, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with 2018 All-Pro Andre Roberts.

Roberts was voted second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021.

Roberts led the NFL in kickoff return yards (1,010) last season while spending time with Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers. He has returned three punts and three kickoffs for touchdowns in his career.

The 34-year-old Roberts has averaged 26 yards per kickoff return and 8.7 yards per punt return during his 12-year NFL career. His 8,578 combined return yards on kickoffs and punts are the most in the NFL since 2010.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
Deputies, SLED respond to officer-involved shooting in Colleton Co.
A West Ashley grocery store that’s been a part of the Charleston community for almost 50 years...
West Ashley grocery store could be demolished as part of redevelopment plan
North Charleston Police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened...
Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in 3 separate North Charleston shootings
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a Mount Pleasant man died early Thursday morning in...
Coroner identifies Mount Pleasant man killed in single-vehicle crash
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday morning shooting at an...
Police investigating deadly Ladson Road shooting

Latest News

Lowcountry high school soccer playoff scores (5/2)
Clemson baseball
Clemson’s Wagner Wins ACC & National Weekly Honors For Second Week in a Row
CofC’s Bice Named CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week
Gamecocks Hall Named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week