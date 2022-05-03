SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Prosecutors charge 3 with murder in Sacramento mass shooting

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento and that it was gang-related violence. Prosecutors charged three men with murder Tuesday, according to officials.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed murder charges in a mass shooting that rocked California’s capital city a month ago.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said Tuesday that three men have been charged with murder in the slayings.

All three are eligible for the death penalty, but that decision has not been made yet.

The gang feud erupted in gunfire before dawn April 3 as patrons of bars and nightclubs emptied out onto the streets in downtown Sacramento. Six people were killed in the bloodshed, including one man who was an alleged shooter.

A dozen others were wounded by bullets — including two other alleged gunmen. Police say at least five people fired bullets in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
Police officers arrested Christopher Best who is charged with attempted murder.
Report: Man attacks ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, uses screwdriver to slash his face
North Charleston Police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened...
Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in 3 separate North Charleston shootings
The family of Dallas Stoller claims prosecutors wrongfully dismissed the sexual assault case...
Family angry prosecutors dropped sexual assault case against accused man

Latest News

Daughter reunites with mother 50 years later
President Joe Biden arrives at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on his way...
Biden visits Lockheed plant as weapons stockpile strained
Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that...
Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths