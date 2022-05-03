SC political leaders, hopefuls react to Supreme Court draft in abortion case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Leaders across South Carolina, along with those hoping to unseat them, are releasing statements on a leaked document that suggests the landmark Roe v. Wade decision could be overturned.

Reports surfaced Monday after Politico published a leaked draft opinion that suggested the U.S. Supreme Court may be poised to overturn the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide.

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in the drafting process.

Cunningham calls possible reversal ‘unconscionable’

In the South Carolina gubernatorial race, Democrat Joe Cunningham, who is hoping to prevent incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster from winning his second full term in office, released this statement Tuesday morning:

For the first time in our nation’s history, our daughters are poised to have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers. It is unconscionable that the Supreme Court would upend half a century of precedent that has saved countless lives.

This race for governor is now more important than ever before. Make no mistake: Republicans in South Carolina will do everything in their power to pass a total ban on abortion, and the only thing standing in the way of that is the veto pen of a Democratic Governor. I promise you, I will do everything in my power to ensure that women retain control over their own reproductive decisions, while Henry McMaster will do everything in his power to take away the rights of South Carolina’s women to choose what happens to their body.

The stakes could not be higher. Lives are at risk. To every South Carolinian who believes that women should make their own decisions about what happens to their body: we need you to vote.

Gov. Henry McMaster had not yet released a statement reacting to the document as of Tuesday. McMaster signed the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act into law on Feb. 18, 2021. Two groups filed a lawsuit asking a court to prevent its enforcement that same day.

A federal district court issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law the day after McMaster signed it. The court issued the preliminary injunction a month later, which still remains in effect.

McMaster, along with other defendants, appealed the injunction order to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Court on April 2, 2021.

“As I’ve said before, the right to life is the most precious of rights and the most fragile,” McMaster said last July. “We must never let it be taken for granted or taken away. And we must protect life at every opportunity, regardless of cost or inconvenience.”

Mace touts voting record, opponents attack

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, the Republican First District Congresswoman from South Carolina, released the following statement:

What would otherwise be a great day for our country for the lives of the unborn, has now been marred by an unprecedented and politically motivated leak, obviously intended to intimidate our Supreme Court Justices. I have and will continue to support the rights of the unborn. As a legislator, I am proud of my pro-life record. And as a ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, we need to get to the bottom of this unprecedented breach in protocol from our highest Court. I sincerely hope this is not a paradigm shift in the way the Court operates going forward but is a moment viewed with sadness by both parties for the grave political miscalculation that it is.”

I have always supported the rights of states and local communities to govern themselves through our unique system of Federalism.

Republican opponent Katie Arrington, who ran unsuccessfully against Joe Cunningham in the 2020 election, released the following statement:

Abortion is murder. Anyone in favor of exceptions, Nancy Mace included, are complicit in the systematic killing of millions of unborn babies. I am 100% pro-life with no exceptions. I support the overturning of Roe V. Wade, and am grateful to Justice Alito for having the courage to lead this fight. I will always stand to defend the sanctity of life at all stages.

I must add that the leaking of this draft is a tactic of the radical left as a means of destroying our institutions to advance their agenda. It is more important than ever that we hold the line and send pro-life conservatives to Washington.

Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews, a Lowcountry pediatrician, released a statement Tuesday morning as well:

As the only candidate for SC-01 who supports Roe v. Wade, I am extremely troubled by the leaked draft opinion that would strip every woman in America of her constitutional right to a safe abortion. It is critical that Congress codifies Roe v. Wade as soon as possible to ensure women’s healthcare rights are protected by federal law. If there are not 60 votes in the United States Senate, I support ending the filibuster on an issue as important as this.

Outlawing abortions will not end abortions; it will only end safe abortions. As a physician, I cannot in good conscience support a policy that puts women’s lives in danger, particularly the lives of the most vulnerable women in our society. I know how personal and difficult these decisions are for women and I believe they should be left as just that - a choice for women, without the intrusion of the government.

Reproductive rights are central to gender equality. In a field full of female candidates, I am disappointed, but not surprised, to be the only one willing to fight for women’s rights. The voters in SC-01 must know that I will never stop fighting for equality for women, including reproductive freedom.

Nancy Mace and Katie Arrington will vote to outlaw abortion in every corner of America. I will vote to allow women to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions. This is a pivotal moment in our nation’s history and the voters of SC-01 have an opportunity to affect the outcome of this fight for women’s reproductive freedom. The choice for voters could not be more clear.

Graham calls leak ‘dangerous day for rule of law’

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), said he favors the high court overturning Roe v. Wade, which he called “one of the largest power grabs in the history of the Court.” He said that would mean every state would then decide if abortion was legal and on what terms.

“That, in my view, is the most constitutionally sound way of dealing with this issue and the way the United States handled the issue until 1973,” he said.

But Graham also expressed concern about the leaking of the draft, calling it “a sad day for the Supreme Court and a dangerous day for the rule of law.”

“The radical assault on our institutions and the Constitution itself has reached a new level with the release of a draft opinion on a major issue facing the Court,” Graham said. “Whether you are a liberal, conservative or moderate, the integrity of the Court has been compromised by this outrageous act – an affront to the Rule of Law.”

Graham said the high court has been able to deliberate and build consensus “without its decisions being compromised” in this manner for more than 200 years, which he says has been “forever changed” by the leak pointing a finger at what he called the “radical Left:”

In America, the radical Left is hell-bent on reshaping institutions that have stood in the way of the outcomes they desire. They want to pack the Supreme Court to change the current conservative nature of the Court which was achieved through the democratic process. They intend to abolish the Electoral College to shift power away from rural states to large, blue states. They would also have a federal takeover of our state election systems and undermine election integrity. The radical Left is now calling for the end of the Senate filibuster as a response to the draft opinion being released publicly. This only compounds the problem. Why destroy the Senate after this outrage against the Supreme Court’s deliberative process? When it comes to outcomes, the radical Left will do whatever they view as necessary – institutions be damned.

Chief justice confirms orders investigation into document’s leak

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the document Tuesday morning and ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”

“Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case,” Roberts said.

President Joe Biden says the “basic fairness and the stability of our law demand” that the U.S. Supreme Court not overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. In a statement Tuesday, Biden said he would work to legislate the right to abortion into federal law.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Biden said he hoped the draft wouldn’t be finalized by justices, contending it reflects a “fundamental shift in American jurisprudence” that threatens “other basic rights” like privacy and marriage.

