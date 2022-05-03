School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with Stratford HS student

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford High School was fired following an investigation into an alleged relationship with the officer and a student.

Authorities say Officer Conrad Stayton was terminated following an investigation on policy violations.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are continuing the investigation.

The investigation began on March 18 when Goose Creek police said they were made aware by the Berkeley County School District of an alleged situation involving Stayton and a Stratford High School student.

“Chief Roscoe took immediate action and placed Officer Stayton on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation,” Goose Creek police officials said. “A thorough internal affairs investigation was conducted and Officer Stayton was terminated based on policy violations on March 28th.”

