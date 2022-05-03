SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with Stratford HS student

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford High School was fired following an investigation into an alleged relationship with the officer and a student.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford High School was fired following an investigation into an alleged relationship with the officer and a student.

Authorities say Officer Conrad Stayton was terminated following an investigation on policy violations.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are continuing the investigation.

The investigation began on March 18 when Goose Creek police said they were made aware by the Berkeley County School District of an alleged situation involving Stayton and a Stratford High School student. 

“Chief Roscoe took immediate action and placed Officer Stayton on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation,” Goose Creek police officials said. “A thorough internal affairs investigation was conducted and Officer Stayton was terminated based on policy violations on March 28th.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
North Charleston Police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened...
Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in 3 separate North Charleston shootings
Police officers arrested Christopher Best who is charged with attempted murder.
Report: Man attacks ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, uses screwdriver to slash his face
A West Ashley grocery store that’s been a part of the Charleston community for almost 50 years...
West Ashley grocery store could be demolished as part of redevelopment plan
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run

Latest News

Friday will mark a year since Mount Pleasant police started an investigation into a shooting...
Family looking to the community to solve Mt. Pleasant murder
Jersey Mike's Subs will open its newest location at 595 King Street in Charleston on Wednesday...
Jersey Mike’s to open new downtown location with fundraiser
The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the...
$10,000 reward offered in dog shooting case
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Charleston County holding free hurricane prep classes this week