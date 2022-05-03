Target announces grand opening date of King Street store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Target is gearing up to celebrate the launch of its newest location in downtown Charleston.

The new 30,000-sq. ft. store, located at 211 King Street, is set to open on May 15, Target spokesperson Lauren Frank said.

Target officials say the store will bring “an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience” to new guests in the community. The company said it will share more details about how the store’s shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests as the opening date gets closer.

Also known as Majestic Square, the space in downtown Charleston’s historic district was previously used by clothier Forever 21. Majestic Square is a mixed-use retail and office building located on the corner of King Street and Market Street.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.