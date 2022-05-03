SC Lottery
Target announces grand opening date of King Street store

The new Target store will be located in the former Forever 21 store, right, at the corner of King and Market Streets.(Live 5 News)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Target is gearing up to celebrate the launch of its newest location in downtown Charleston.

The new 30,000-sq. ft. store, located at 211 King Street, is set to open on May 15, Target spokesperson Lauren Frank said.

Target officials say the store will bring “an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience” to new guests in the community. The company said it will share more details about how the store’s shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests as the opening date gets closer.

Also known as Majestic Square, the space in downtown Charleston’s historic district was previously used by clothier Forever 21. Majestic Square is a mixed-use retail and office building located on the corner of King Street and Market Street.

