Wildlife officials locate first sea turtle nest of season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State wildlife officials reported the discovery of the season’s first sea turtle nest on Monday.

The discovery comes one day after Sunday’s official start of turtle nesting season.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says staff with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found tracks in the sand on Lighthouse Island in the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. The tracks were identified as loggerhead sea turtle tracks.

“We’re excited and optimistic for a great nesting season for sea turtles along our coast,” SCDNR biologist Michelle Pate, who leads the state’s sea turtle nesting program, said.

Officials say nest numbers have held steady for the last two years with 5,644 nests in 2021 and 5,560 nests in 2020. A record number of 8,795 nests were found in 2019.

Sea turtle clutches average 120 eggs and hatch after approximately 60 days. Females may remain in South Carolina waters and continue to nest every two weeks.

Four sea turtle species nest on South Carolina beaches: loggerheads, greens, Kemp’s ridleys, and leatherbacks. All four species are classified as endangered or threatened and are protected under the Endangered Species Act in addition to local and state ordinances.

Wildlife officials say beachgoers can help the state’s sea turtles by keeping beaches clean, turning off beachfront lights and giving turtles and nests a wide berth when encountered.

People who violate federal law by harming or interfering with sea turtles or their nests can be subject to civil penalties of up to $25,000 and up to a year’s imprisonment.

If you see a sick, injured or dead sea turtle or a disturbed nest, report it to SCDNR by calling 1-800-922-5431 so that staff/volunteers can respond as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.