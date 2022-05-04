SC Lottery
Airbnb announces anti-party plan for summer holidays

Airbnb is rolling out a plan to prevent parties in Charleston over the summer holidays.
Airbnb is rolling out a plan to prevent parties in Charleston over the summer holidays.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airbnb is rolling out a plan to prevent parties in Charleston over the summer holidays.

The company says they will not be allowing certain one-night reservations during both Memorial Day weekend and July 4th weekend.

The company says the policy impacts potential guests making one-night reservations without a history of positive reviews. The policy will expand to include certain local or last-minute booking restrictions on two-night reservations around July 4.

They say the plan was tested in the Charleston area last year and it helped deter 300 people from booking entire home listings over the July 4th weekend.

The full policy can be found here.

