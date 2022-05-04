Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl Tuesday night.

Authorities are looking for Collins Elizabeth “Lenny” Lusk who was last seen playing in a backyard sandbox shortly after 7 p.m.

The child was reported missing from 277 Cherokee Drive, Georgetown, according to the sheriff’s office.

A report states she is wearing a dark, pink T-shirt and light pink leggings. Anyone seeing the child should call 911.

