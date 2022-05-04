Berglund’s Walk-Off Single Lifts RiverDogs Past Fayetteville

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs earned their first walk-off win of the season via a bases loaded single in the bottom of the ninth from Michael Berglund at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Tuesday night. That hit drove in the only run of the ballgame as the RiverDogs tossed their third shutout of the season in a 1-0 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers that was played in front of a vocal crowd of 4,048 fans.

The game entered the bottom of the ninth with no score as Jayson Schroeder took over on the mound for Fayetteville. Bobby Seymour led off the frame with the only extra-base hit of the night, a double into the left field corner. Mason Auer’s fly ball to right field was deep enough for Seymour to advance to third after tagging up. Freddvil Chevez was walked intentionally after Schroeder fell behind 3-0 and then Oneill Manzueta worked another walk to load the bases. With the count 1-1, Berglund lined a base hit through the right side to spark a celebration that began near second base and carried into left field.

On the mound, Logan Workman, Christian Fernandez and Jack Snyder combined for the shutout and limited the Woodpeckers (8-14) to four hits. Workman tossed the initial 4.0 innings, scattering four hits and striking out three. Fernandez worked 3.0 perfect innings to get the game through the seventh with no score. Snyder earned the win by tossing the final 2.0 innings.

Seymour and Berglund were the only two players in the game with multiple hits, each registering two. Fayetteville’s pitching duo of Carlos Calderon and Deylen Miley limited the RiverDogs to four hits through the first eight innings.

Ballpark Fun

Plenty of fans entered the gates early to enjoy the youth baseball game between the North Charleston Recreation Royals and Angels prior to the start of the RiverDogs contest. Several members of the team watched the game from the field and interacted with the nine and ten-year-olds throughout. After they finished playing, the youth teams enjoyed a picnic and took part in a Zoom call with Kansas City Royals infielder Whit Merrifield. Last Monday, their game was interrupted by gunfire at Pepperhill Park in North Charleston. The coaches of the teams and North Charleston Recreation Specialist Terrance Rivers, threw out ceremonial first pitches prior to the RiverDogs game.

Game two of the series will begin at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday night. LHP Patrick Wicklander (2-1, 3.14) will make the start on the mound for Charleston against Fayetteville RHP Alex Santos (0-2, 6.23). General Admission tickets are just $4 with the code:WD0504 on a Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed.

