Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed up at a hospital Tuesday night.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed up at a hospital Tuesday night.

Deputies say the victim, who suffered gunshot wounds, arrived at the Brighton Park Emergency Room on 1626 N. Main St.

The sheriff’s office is investigating where the actual shooting took place.

The victim is being transported to Trident Hospital for further treatment.

A call for the incident came out minutes after 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

