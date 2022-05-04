Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes SC House, heads to governor’s desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A bill banning certain vehicle modifications in South Carolina is now a step closer to becoming law.

The South Carolina House of Representatives voted unanimously to give a second reading to S.0908 on Wednesday, effectively passing the bill would bar modifications like the “Carolina Squat” from roadways.

The Carolina Squat is a popular modification that sees the front end of a truck or SUV being placed higher than the back end, giving it a squat-like appearance.

Should the bill become law, vehicles would no longer be allowed to be raised four or more inches above the height of the rear fender. It was co-sponsored by Sen. Luke Rankin, of Horry County, as well as Sen. Larry Grooms.

Those in violation would face a $100 fine for a first-time offense, and $200 the second time. A third violation would see a $300 fine as well as the person involved having their driver’s license suspended for a year.

Law enforcement officials called for the bill to pass earlier in the year, citing safety concerns centered around visibility on the roads.

The South Carolina Senate voted nearly unanimously to pass the bill in February. North Carolina passed a similar law in 2021.

As of Wednesday, it’s unclear when or if Gov. Henry McMaster will sign the bill.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.