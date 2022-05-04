Coastal Baseball Pounds UNCW, 16-1

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina scored two runs or more in every inning from the second through the seventh inning to roll to a 16-1 home win over the UNCW Seahawks in non-conference midweek action on Tuesday night in Springs Brooks Stadium.

With the win, the Chants moved to 26-15-1 overall, while the Seahawks fell to 24-19 on the season with the loss.

The offensive outburst by the Chants was fueled by multi-RBI games from four different Chants in Tyler Johnson (2-for-3, HR, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 runs), Graham Brown (3-for-5, 2B, 3 RBIs, run, SB), Dale Thomas (3-for-5, 3 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 runs), and Billy Underwood (1-for-2, 2 RBIs, run).

Derek Bender (1-for-2, RBI) and Zack Beach (0-for-4, RBI) added an RBI each in the one-sided contest, as Coastal hit .455 (10-for-22) with runners on base and .438 (7-for-16) with runners in scoring position.

While the offense was on fire at the plate, the Chanticleer arms held up their end with eight strikeouts and just one walk, while holding UNCW hitless at 0-for-11 with runners on base and 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position for the game.

Riley Eikhoff (3-0) picked up the win on the designated staff day, as he allowed just one run on four hits, no walks, and three strikeouts over the 3.0 innings in the start.

The bullpen did the rest, as Connor Kurki (1.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 K), Jonathan Blackwell (1.0 IP, 2 K), Teddy Sharkey (1.0 IP, 2 hits), Luke Barrow (1.0 IP), Darin Horn (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 K), and Will Smith (1.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 K) all threw a scoreless inning the rest of the way in the home win.

The Seahawks had seven players combine for eight hits with Taber Mongero (2-for-3, HR, 2B, RBI, run) having two of their three extra-base hits on the night with a home run and double.

UNCW starter Carter Holjes (2-1) was handed the loss, as the Chanticleers scored two runs or more on five of the seven pitchers that the Seahawks used for the game.

UNCW took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on a solo home run from Mongero but would not score for the remainder of the game.

The Chanticleers scored 16 unanswered runs over the next six innings of play to cruise to the double-digit win.

The scoring started for the Chanticleers in the bottom of the second inning on a lead-off double to left-center field by Thomas followed by a Graham Brown two-run single down the left-field line three batters later to put the home team on top 2-1 after two innings of play.

Coastal added to its lead in the next inning, as Eric Brown reached base on a UNCW throwing error and then jogged around the bases on a two-run opposite-field home run off the bat of Johnson to push the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the third inning.

Another double by Thomas and a second RBI-single from Graham Brown capped the three-run inning and extended the lead to 5-1 heading into the fourth frame.

The home team scored two runs in the fourth and fifth innings on a two-run double by Johnson and an RBI-ground out and a wild pitch, respectively, to keep the scoring trend going and run the lead out to 9-1 with four innings to play.

A Coastal double play in the sixth inning halted the Seahawks’ scoring chance and kept the momentum on the side of the Men in Teal, as the offense exploded for a five-run sixth inning highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of Thomas and an RBI-single from pinch hitters Underwood and Bender to put the score at 14-1 going into the seventh inning.

The Chants added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch and an RBI-ground out to put the score at 16-1.

Coastal will return to Sun Belt Conference play on Friday for a three-game series with the Little Rock Trojans (21-19, 9-11 SBC) at Springs Brooks Stadium. First pitch for the series opener is set for 6 p.m. ET.

