Coroner identifies woman killed in Moncks Corner mobile home fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a Moncks Corner woman died Monday morning in a house fire.

Holly Ann Curtis, 58, died Monday at 5:55 a.m. at the scene of a mobile home fire on Highway 52, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Firefighters said they responded to the home at approximately 4:20 a.m. and learned one of the three residents was believed to be trapped inside the home. The other two people who lived there were not present at the time of the fire, East Berkeley Fire District Chief Perry Pickering said.

One firefighter was slightly injured while fighting the fire and was treated for burns, he said.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.