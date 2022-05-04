Dorchester County issues boil water advisory for Reevesville

REEVESVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County says a water line in Reevesville will be shut down for repairs starting at 5:00 p.m.

“The affected customers are at 101-109 Main, 301 Rigby, 6779-7199 Hwy 78, 126-140 Gant, 112-332 Bryant, 121-141 Ruby, 1921-1744 Flatwoods and 3733-3456 Reevesville Rd.” the county stated in a tweet.

When the water is restored, customers are advised to boil their water at least for a minute before cooking or drinking.

Also, any ice from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The county says notification will be given as soon as the water is safe for consumption.

If you have any questions, contact 843-832-0075 or 843-563-0075 for customer service.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.