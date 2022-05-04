SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester County issues boil water advisory for Reevesville

“The affected customers are at 101-109 Main, 301 Rigby, 6779-7199 Hwy 78, 126-140 Gant, 112-332...
“The affected customers are at 101-109 Main, 301 Rigby, 6779-7199 Hwy 78, 126-140 Gant, 112-332 Bryant, 121-141 Ruby, 1921-1744 Flatwoods and 3733-3456 Reevesville Rd.” the county stated in a tweet.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEVESVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County says a water line in Reevesville will be shut down for repairs starting at 5:00 p.m.

“The affected customers are at 101-109 Main, 301 Rigby, 6779-7199 Hwy 78, 126-140 Gant, 112-332 Bryant, 121-141 Ruby, 1921-1744 Flatwoods and 3733-3456 Reevesville Rd.” the county stated in a tweet.

When the water is restored, customers are advised to boil their water at least for a minute before cooking or drinking.

Also, any ice from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The county says notification will be given as soon as the water is safe for consumption.

If you have any questions, contact 843-832-0075 or 843-563-0075 for customer service.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

David Strickland supports a petition to stop high-intensity burning in the Francis Marion...
Petition gets 1K signatures to stop large prescribed burns in national forests
Around $500,000 in state funding is being used for South Carolina businesses to receive...
Applications open to South Carolina businesses for IT scholarships
The Berkeley County Coroner says a 58-year-old Moncks Corner woman died early Monday morning in...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Moncks Corner mobile home fire
Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest location at 595 King Street in Charleston Wednesday morning.
Jersey Mike’s opens new downtown location with fundraiser