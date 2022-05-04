Feeling more like summer with pop-up storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The hottest days of 2022 are upon us as we are expecting to make a run at our first 90° of the year. An isolated shower or storm are possible for the rest of the afternoon and evening. This similar weather pattern is expected through Saturday with highs near 90 degrees and a few daily storms. Rainfall deficits over the past few months will not be remedied by this type of hit or miss rain. A cold front will move through this weekend taking rain completely out of the forecast by Sunday with lower humidity and temperatures not as hot. Highs will be near 80 degrees by Sunday for Mother’s Day. We start out next week dry with plenty of sunshine, temperatures will cool down to near 80 degrees.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 68.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 69.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 70.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 68.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 81, Low 59.

Monday: Sunny. High 79, Low 57.

