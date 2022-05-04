Georgetown Police search for 2 in armed robbery

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police released a surveillance image of a vehicle involved in an armed robbery.

Police responded Wednesday at approximately 12:40 p.m. to the Walmart parking lot where an armed robbery had been reported, Maj. Nelson Brown said.

The victim told police two men armed with a handgun got into his vehicle and robbed him of cash and told him to drive off. A short time later, the robbers got out of the victim’s vehicle and then left the area in a white sedan, Brown said.

The image released shows the vehicle being driven by the two men wanted in the robbery.

Both of the men were wearing a black shirt hoodie and blue jeans, he said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, their TIP Line at 843-545-4400 or 911.

