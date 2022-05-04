SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgetown Police search for 2 in armed robbery

Georgetown Police released a still from security video showing the vehicle they say was...
Georgetown Police released a still from security video showing the vehicle they say was involved in an armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot Wednesday afternoon.(Georgetown Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police released a surveillance image of a vehicle involved in an armed robbery.

Police responded Wednesday at approximately 12:40 p.m. to the Walmart parking lot where an armed robbery had been reported, Maj. Nelson Brown said.

The victim told police two men armed with a handgun got into his vehicle and robbed him of cash and told him to drive off. A short time later, the robbers got out of the victim’s vehicle and then left the area in a white sedan, Brown said.

The image released shows the vehicle being driven by the two men wanted in the robbery.

Both of the men were wearing a black shirt hoodie and blue jeans, he said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, their TIP Line at 843-545-4400 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Assets belonging to prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh were recently sold with the...
Murdaugh’s assets sold off, including island and share of hunting club
About 1 million customers were part of the lawsuit over the unfinished plants at the V.C....
Judge OKs $61 million in refunds for customers in SC nuclear debacle
The Berkeley County Coroner says a 58-year-old Moncks Corner woman died early Monday morning in...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Moncks Corner mobile home fire
Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest location at 595 King Street in Charleston Wednesday morning.
Jersey Mike’s opens new downtown location with fundraiser