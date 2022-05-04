Irmo police searching for missing man with dementia

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with dementia who wandered away from an assisted living facility.

Karl Hess, 73, wandered away from Harbison Shores assisted living facility on Wednesday morning.

Hess has speaking issues due to his dementia. He is 6 feet 2 inches and weighs about 200 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red jacket and dark sweatpants. Police say that it is possible Hess is not wearing shoes.

If you see Hess, call 911 or IPD at 803-785-2521.

