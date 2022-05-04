Lowcountry high school baseball playoff scores (5/3)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Baseball

5-A

Ashley Ridge 3, Wando 1 - The Swamp Foxes will travel to Lexington in the winners bracket on Thursday. Wando will host Conway in an elimination game on Thursday

Cane Bay 4, West Ashley 3 - The Cobras will host Chapin in the winners bracket on Thursday while the Wildcats will head to Carolina Forest in an elimination game.

Berkeley 10, Ft Dorchester 0 - The Stags will host River Bluff in the winners bracket on Thursday. The Patriots will head to Socastee for an elimination game on Thursday.

Summerville 11, Goose Creek 7 - The Green Wave will host Dutch Fork on Thursday while the Gators will head to St. James on Thursday for an elimination game.

4-A

James Island 15, Darlington 0 - The Trojans will host the winners bracket game on Thursday

3-A

Oceanside Collegiate 6, Camden 0 - The Landsharks will host a winners bracket game on Thursday

Hanahan 16, Marlboro County 6 - The Hawks will play the winner of Fox Creek/Aynor on Thursday

2-A

Timberland 7, Andrews 5 - The Wolves will face the winner of Andrew Jackson/Wade Hampton

Philip Simmons 13, Silver Bluff 6 - The Iron Horses will face the winner of Marion/North Central

