SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry high school baseball playoff scores (5/3)

Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball(WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Baseball

5-A

Ashley Ridge 3, Wando 1 - The Swamp Foxes will travel to Lexington in the winners bracket on Thursday. Wando will host Conway in an elimination game on Thursday

Cane Bay 4, West Ashley 3 - The Cobras will host Chapin in the winners bracket on Thursday while the Wildcats will head to Carolina Forest in an elimination game.

Berkeley 10, Ft Dorchester 0 - The Stags will host River Bluff in the winners bracket on Thursday. The Patriots will head to Socastee for an elimination game on Thursday.

Summerville 11, Goose Creek 7 - The Green Wave will host Dutch Fork on Thursday while the Gators will head to St. James on Thursday for an elimination game.

4-A

James Island 15, Darlington 0 - The Trojans will host the winners bracket game on Thursday

3-A

Oceanside Collegiate 6, Camden 0 - The Landsharks will host a winners bracket game on Thursday

Hanahan 16, Marlboro County 6 - The Hawks will play the winner of Fox Creek/Aynor on Thursday

2-A

Timberland 7, Andrews 5 - The Wolves will face the winner of Andrew Jackson/Wade Hampton

Philip Simmons 13, Silver Bluff 6 - The Iron Horses will face the winner of Marion/North Central

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
Police officers arrested Christopher Best who is charged with attempted murder.
Report: Man attacks ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, uses screwdriver to slash his face
The family of Dallas Stoller claims prosecutors wrongfully dismissed the sexual assault case...
Family angry prosecutors dropped sexual assault case against accused man

Latest News

Lowcountry high school soccer playoff scores (5/3)
VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
Berglund’s Walk-Off Single Lifts RiverDogs Past Fayetteville
Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal Baseball Pounds UNCW, 16-1
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Andre Roberts scores a touchdown on a kick return during an...
Panthers agree to terms with former All-Pro returner, The Citadel alum Andre Roberts