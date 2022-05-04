Lowcountry high school soccer playoff scores (5/3)
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Girls Soccer
5-A
Wando 10, Summerville 0 - The Warriors will host River Bluff in round 2 on Thursday
Ashley Ridge 7, Stratford 0 - The Swamp Foxes will host Lexington on Thursday in round 2
West Ashley 2, Berkeley 1 - The Wildcats will move on to face St. James on Thursday in round 2
Ft. Dorchester 3, Cane Bay 2 - The Patriots will head to Chapin for round 2 on Thursday
4-A
Beckham 8, Airport 0 - The Bengals will head to Myrtle Beach for round 2 on Thursday
3-A
Bishop England 14, Lake City 0 - The Bishops will head to Gilbert on Thursday for round 2
Academic Magnet 11, Lakewood 1 - The Raptors will host Fox Creek in round 2 on Thursday
2-A
York Prep 11, Woodland 1
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.