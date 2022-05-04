SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Medical marijuana bill tabled at Statehouse

The SC medical marijuana bill was tabled Wednesday evening.
The SC medical marijuana bill was tabled Wednesday evening.(WIS News 10, Mary Green)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina medical marijuana bill was halted at the Statehouse Wednesday evening.

A ruling from House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope said the Senate bill was a revenue-generating bill, which must originate in the House. An appeal was tabled after a 59-55 vote in the house.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

David Strickland supports a petition to stop high-intensity burning in the Francis Marion...
Petition gets 1K signatures to stop large prescribed burns in national forests
“The affected customers are at 101-109 Main, 301 Rigby, 6779-7199 Hwy 78, 126-140 Gant, 112-332...
Dorchester County issues boil water advisory for Reevesville
Georgetown Police released a still from security video showing the vehicle they say was...
Two suspects in custody following armed robbery at Walmart parking lot
Around $500,000 in state funding is being used for South Carolina businesses to receive...
Applications open to South Carolina businesses for IT scholarships