SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Murdaugh’s assets sold off, including island and share of hunting club

Assets belonging to prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh were recently sold with the...
Assets belonging to prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh were recently sold with the money applied to loans and medical bills associated with his opioid addiction treatment.
By Lisa Weismann
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Assets belonging to prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh were recently sold with the money applied to loans and medical bills associated with his opioid addiction treatment.

A court filing states Murdaugh’s brother, John Murdaugh, assisted Alex Murdaugh’s son, Buster, in the sale of more than $700,000 of assets.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

Heavy machinery and equipment, totaling $171,500, were sold to buyers, including Alex Murdaugh’s brother, Randy, to whom Alex was indebted.  Some proceeds were earmarked for Sunrise Rehab facility in Orlando, where Murdaugh received treatment for opioid addiction.

Murdaugh’s share of Green Swamp Hunting Club was sold for $250,000. Real estate website Lands of America describes the club as a 7,000-acre plot of land in Jasper County.

A stake in “2TI” island was sold for $30,000, and an equity buy-out from his former law firm’s building and property totaled more than $188,000.

The court filing is part of a lawsuit filed by the mother of Mallory Beach, who was killed in a boat crash in 2019

Murdaugh’s son, Paul, was charged with boating under the influence.  The charges were dropped when he, along with his mother, Maggie, were found shot to death at the family’s hunting property in the rural Colleton County community of Islandton on June 7.

Their killings remain unsolved.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Georgetown Police released a still from security video showing the vehicle they say was...
Georgetown Police search for 2 in armed robbery
About 1 million customers were part of the lawsuit over the unfinished plants at the V.C....
Judge OKs $61 million in refunds for customers in SC nuclear debacle
The Berkeley County Coroner says a 58-year-old Moncks Corner woman died early Monday morning in...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Moncks Corner mobile home fire
Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest location at 595 King Street in Charleston Wednesday morning.
Jersey Mike’s opens new downtown location with fundraiser