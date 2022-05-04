SC Lottery
Server thunderstorm warning issued for Charleston, Berkeley counties

Locations that may be impacted by the warning include North Charleston, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Daniel Island, I-26/I-526 Interchange, West Ashley, Charleston Airport and Don Holt Bridge, according to the National Weather Service.(Pexels)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of Charleston and Berkeley counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning till 5:45 p.m.

Locations that may be impacted by the warning include North Charleston, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Daniel Island, I-26/I-526 Interchange, West Ashley, Charleston Airport and Don Holt Bridge, according to the National Weather Service.

“Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible,” The National Weather Service says. “Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines.”

The warning also includes I-26 between mile markers 208 and 217 and I-526 between mile markers 15 and 26.

You can report storm damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024.

