Summertime heat ahead of schedule!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s barely May and already feeling like July! The hottest days of 2022 are upon us as we are expecting to make a run at our first 90° of the year. A mix of sun and clouds are expected today with highs reaching the upper 80s inland, near 80° at the beaches. An isolated shower or storm are possible this afternoon and evening. This similar weather pattern is expected through Saturday with highs near 90 degrees and a few daily storms. Rainfall deficits over the past few months will not be remedied by this type of hit or miss rain. A cold front will move through this weekend taking rain completely out of the forecast by Sunday with lower humidity and temperatures not as hot. Highs will be near 80 degrees by Sunday for Mother’s Day.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 88.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 90.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 88.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 80.

