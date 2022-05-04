Texas teenager dies after stabbing at high school

BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A teenager has died after being stabbed at Belton High School Tuesday morning, KWTX reports.

Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., 18, was stabbed by Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, during a fight in a school’s bathroom, authorities said.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident at Belton High School today and send my prayers to all of those who have been impacted by it, particularly to the young victim and his family,” said Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter.

The stabbing happened Tuesday morning, and the school was immediately placed on lockdown. After the stabbing, Allison allegedly ran out of the school. Police later found him and took him into custody.

Parents said that students had to turn in their phones at the school Tuesday because of testing, making it difficult for some to communicate with their children during the lockdown.

“It was very stressful, just wondering if everyone is OK,” parent Ailehs Gaines said. “The stress to come to school for STARR testing and then have something like this happen. It’s pretty bad.”

Sarah Lopez said she was able to speak with her daughter during the terrifying incident.

“She was scared. I heard commotion in the background. I asked if she was OK, and she said, ‘Mom, someone has been stabbed.’ So, I asked her if she was OK and she said, ‘I’m OK, but I saw what happened,’” Lopez said.

Lopez said the incident is “too close to home.”

“You hear it all the time, but when it actually happens at home, it’s shocking because you start thinking about the community, and you think of the people you work closely with that also have children going here,” she said.

Allison is being interviewed and the investigation is ongoing, Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said in a video statement shared on social media.

The school dismissed students at noon on Tuesday and canceled classes for Wednesday.

Tuesday evening, people gathered at Christ The King Catholic Church for a brief service to honor Ramirez.

“Joe is just a goofy person. He’s just always making you laugh smile,” said Bryan Lopez, a childhood friend of Ramirez. “We were just hanging out the other day on prom night.”

