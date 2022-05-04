SC Lottery
Victim dead following N. Charleston shooting that injured 2 others

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one of the three victims who were shot near Ashley Phosphate Road on Sunday has died.

Police responded to the 52 Connector around 1:17 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Detectives with the department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are working on the case, according to spokesman Harve Jacobs says.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the victim who died.

The other two victims were sent to the hospital; there is no official word on their condition.

Initial response

A police report states officers found a responding Charleston County deputy attempting to calm a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Another victim was found on the ground on the driver’s side of a vehicle and a third was found in the seat of the vehicle, the report states.

Police say no arrests have been made.

