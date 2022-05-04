Woman arrested in connection to multiple fights at Charleston school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a woman in connection to multiple fights at a Charleston school that sent one student to the hospital.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ariell Zellous who faces multiple charges in connection to the fights that happened at Septima P. Clark Academy on April 25.

Zellous is charged with third-degree assault and battery, resisting arrest, and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Additional arrests are expected.

Authorities say at least 10 students were involved in the fights, and the sheriff’s office responded to help break up the fights.

An arrest affidavit states that Zellous provided aid in helping to facilitate two separate fights which took place in the boy’s restroom which was corroborated with social media footage and school camera footage.

According to the affidavit, after aiding in the facilitation of those fights, Zellous was in two separate fights with another offender.

Authorities say during the second fight, a deputy reported that as he attempted to separate Zellous from the other offender, he was struck in the back and face by the suspect.

In addition, court records state that school camera footage revealed that the fights in the boy’s restroom involved four students whose ages ranged from 15 to 16.

Investigators say Zellous was seen on school camera footage standing in the doorway of the boy’s restroom and providing aid by watching the hallway, and warning students in the restroom as a teacher approached.

Initial report on multiple fights

A report released at the time stated that seven of the suspects were minors and the other three were 18 years old. All but two are female, the report states.

Deputies say one student suffered minor injuries to the forehead, was looked at by EMS and then taken to an emergency room by his guardian. In a 911 call, an employee described the situation at the school as chaotic.

“There are about five fights going on right now. The employees are trying to break them up but several are being hurt. There’s blood everywhere,” the caller told dispatch.

Septima P. Clark is an academic alternative education program for students.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.