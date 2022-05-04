Wood processing company expanding Dorchester Co. operations

ST GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - A wood processing company is expanding operations in Dorchester County.

The investment by BID Group is $10.6 million dollars and will create 25 new jobs.

The company is using the investment to buy a new milling machine and increase the size of its current warehouse in St. George. The new machine is expected to increase the company’s manufacturing capability.

The company plans to finish the expansion by the third quarter of 2023.

