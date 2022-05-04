Working Wednesdays: ServiceMaster is hiring floor techs and others

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cleaning and disaster restoration service company is hiring. ServiceMaster has been serving the Charleston area for decades.

“We started servicing the Lowcountry in 1987. Our original owner, Lawton Hayes, grew the business from one man and a van, to 50 employees and a fleet of more than 40 vehicles. In 2021, Lawton and his wife Nancy retired and sold the business to their employees of 20+ years, Justin and Natter. We continue to strive to serve our customers and give them the quality and attention they deserve,” spokesperson Denise Baldauf said.

ServiceMaster currently serves the tri-county area, and also has an obligation for the entire state of South Carolina and most of the southeast. Services range from disaster restoration, fire, smoke, water and mold treatment, to commercial and residential floor care.

Current positions include disaster restoration technicians, commercial carpet/hard floor technicians, construction project managers, and commercial sales.

To apply, click the link and look under the careers tab. Or email your resume to info@smcharleston.com.

