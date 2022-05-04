Working Wednesdays: ServiceMaster is hiring floor techs and others

SC Lottery
By Ann McGill
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cleaning and disaster restoration service company is hiring. ServiceMaster has been serving the Charleston area for decades.

“We started servicing the Lowcountry in 1987. Our original owner, Lawton Hayes, grew the business from one man and a van, to 50 employees and a fleet of more than 40 vehicles. In 2021, Lawton and his wife Nancy retired and sold the business to their employees of 20+ years, Justin and Natter. We continue to strive to serve our customers and give them the quality and attention they deserve,” spokesperson Denise Baldauf said.

ServiceMaster currently serves the tri-county area, and also has an obligation for the entire state of South Carolina and most of the southeast. Services range from disaster restoration, fire, smoke, water and mold treatment, to commercial and residential floor care.

Current positions include disaster restoration technicians, commercial carpet/hard floor technicians, construction project managers, and commercial sales.

To apply, click the link and look under the careers tab. Or email your resume to info@smcharleston.com.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in-depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

