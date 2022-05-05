SC Lottery
Boeing to relocate global headquarters to Virginia

The aerospace and defense firm plans to set up its new headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, where it will also develop a research and technology hub(MGN)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WCSC) - Boeing announced Thursday it would move its global headquarters from Chicago to its campus just outside the nation’s capital.

The aerospace and defense firm plans to set up its new headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, where it will also develop a research and technology hub, a release states.

“We are excited to build on our foundation here in Northern Virginia. The region makes strategic sense for our global headquarters given its proximity to our customers and stakeholders, and its access to world-class engineering and technical talent,” Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said.

Boeing will continue to maintain a significant presence at its Chicago location and the surrounding region.

“We greatly appreciate our continuing relationships in Chicago and throughout Illinois. We look forward to maintaining a strong presence in the city and the state,” Calhoun said.

Over the past two years, company leaders say they have implemented flexible and virtual solutions that have enabled the company to reduce its office space needs. At its Chicago office, less office space will be required for the employees who will continue to be based there. Boeing will adapt and modernize the workspace to better support future work requirements.

“In today’s business environment, we have adopted a flexible work strategy in parts of our company and are taking steps to be more efficient within a reduced footprint. This helps us channel investments toward our critical manufacturing and engineering facilities and training resources,” Calhoun said.

Boeing’s planned research and technology hub is part of its effort to tap into engineering and technology talent across the U.S and around the world. The hub will focus on developing innovations in the areas of cyber security, autonomous operations, quantum sciences and software and systems engineering.

“The future of Boeing is digital,” Greg Hyslop, Boeing’s chief engineer and executive vice president of Engineering, Test and Technology, said. “Focusing our R&D and talent development in areas that support digital innovation will fuel the introduction of cutting-edge capabilities. This new hub in Northern Virginia will follow the successful implementation of this technology strategy in other regions.”

As the nation’s largest exporter, Boeing employs more than 140,000 people and is hiring as the commercial market recovers and the company invests in production, innovation and product development.

