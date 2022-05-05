SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies: Man to face DUI charge in deadly early-morning crash that killed child

Charleston County deputies say will file a DUI charge against a driver after a child died after...
Charleston County deputies say will file a DUI charge against a driver after a child died after an overnight crash in Hollywood.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say will file a DUI charge against a driver after a child died after an overnight crash in Hollywood.

A 46-year-old North Charleston man whose vehicle crossed the center line and crashed into a second vehicle is expected to be charged with felony driving under the influence after he is released from the hospital, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The crash happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. when a Honda sedan crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Sedan at Highway 162 and Highway 164, Knapp said.

The five occupants of the Chevrolet were family members; four of them were children, Knapp said. The driver, 18, and two of the children suffered minor injuries. Another child’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

The youngest child died at an area hospital, Knapp said.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to be arrested on the DUI charge after his release.

Deputies have not yet named the suspect.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

A medical doctor and former Lowcountry substitute teacher was arrested Wednesday in Alabama and...
Former Lowcountry substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting underage teen
A group of young professionals in a Charleston-based leadership program is working with a local...
Charleston environmental nonprofit working to remove sunken ship
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston environmental nonprofit working to remove sunken ship
This rendering shows what the parking garage on Trident Medical Center's campus will look like...
Trident Medical Center begins demolition for new parking garage