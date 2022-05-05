Deputies: Man to face DUI charge in deadly early-morning crash that killed child

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say will file a DUI charge against a driver after a child died after an overnight crash in Hollywood.

A 46-year-old North Charleston man whose vehicle crossed the center line and crashed into a second vehicle is expected to be charged with felony driving under the influence after he is released from the hospital, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The crash happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. when a Honda sedan crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Sedan at Highway 162 and Highway 164, Knapp said.

The five occupants of the Chevrolet were family members; four of them were children, Knapp said. The driver, 18, and two of the children suffered minor injuries. Another child’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

The youngest child died at an area hospital, Knapp said.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to be arrested on the DUI charge after his release.

Deputies have not yet named the suspect.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

