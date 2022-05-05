First 90° day of 2022 likely today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for the hottest day of 2022 across the Lowcountry! Hot weather will continue through the end of the week before a break heads our way for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend. We expect plenty of sunshine today with only a small chance of rain this afternoon and evening. Highs today will top out in the low 90s inland, low 80s at the beaches. Another hot day is expected Friday before a line of potential storms heads our way late in the day. Highs will reach near 90 degrees before some areas get rain cooled Friday evening. A cold front will come through Saturday helping to reduce the heat and rain chances. We’ll carry a slight chance of rain into the beginning of the weekend but most of you will stay dry. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 80s. Lower humidity will move in over the weekend and a drop in temperatures will continue into Sunday. Mother’s Day high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Morning lows will fall into the 50s by early next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

FRIDAY: Hot and Humid. Late Day Storms Possible. High 90.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79.

