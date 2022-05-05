Former Lowcountry substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting underage teen

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A medical doctor and former Lowcountry substitute teacher was arrested Wednesday in Alabama and will face a charge in the alleged sexual assault of a Charleston County teen, deputies say.

Robert Dewayne Williams, 37, was arrested on a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor 11 to 14 years of age, by U.S. Marshals in Jefferson County, Alabama, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Detectives opened the investigation on April 4 after the alleged victim, now 18, reported the incident, which he said happened in May 2018.

The victim told investigators he met Williams at the high school where Williams was substitute teaching and that Williams had been tutoring him. The victim, who was 14 at the time, said he was assaulted by Williams after they had watched a movie together in a theater.

An affidavit states that after the movie was over, Williams drove the victim, who was 14 at the time, to an unknown location in West Ashley, where the alleged sexual assault took place.

“During their investigation, detectives gathered information showing Williams had served as a substitute teacher from 2017 to 2018 at various elementary, middle and high schools throughout Charleston County and in Berkeley County,” Knapp said. “At the time, he was a medical student at the Medical University of South Carolina, the investigation showed. Before his arrest, Williams was working as a pediatrics resident at a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.”

Anyone with information about Williams that could be important to the investigation is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 to be connected to a detective.

As of Thursday morning, Williams was awaiting extradition to Charleston County.

