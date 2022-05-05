SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school soccer playoff scores (5/4)

Soccer
Soccer(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS SOCCER

5-A - 2nd round

Wando 4, River Bluff 2 - The Warriors will travel to Ashley Ridge for the 3rd round on Friday

Ashley Ridge 1, Lexington 0 - The Swamp Foxes will host Wando on Friday in the 3rd round

Ft. Dorchester 3, Dutch Fork 0 - The Patriots will head to Chapin for round 3 on Friday

Chapin 3, Stratford 0

4-A - 2nd round

James Island 6, Aiken 0 - The Trojans will host a 3rd round match up on Friday

3-A - 2nd round

Oceanside Collegiate 8, Gilbert 0 - The Landsharks will head to Waccamaw for the 3rd round on Friday

Waccamaw 3, Bishop England 2

Brookland-Cayce 2, Academic Magnet 1

1-A - 1st round

Palmetto Scholars 8, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0 - The Phoenix will host a 2nd round match up on Friday

St. John’s 4, Military Magnet 1 - The Islanders advance to the 2nd round on Friday

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

