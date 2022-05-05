Lowcountry high school soccer playoff scores (5/4)
BOYS SOCCER
5-A - 2nd round
Wando 4, River Bluff 2 - The Warriors will travel to Ashley Ridge for the 3rd round on Friday
Ashley Ridge 1, Lexington 0 - The Swamp Foxes will host Wando on Friday in the 3rd round
Ft. Dorchester 3, Dutch Fork 0 - The Patriots will head to Chapin for round 3 on Friday
Chapin 3, Stratford 0
4-A - 2nd round
James Island 6, Aiken 0 - The Trojans will host a 3rd round match up on Friday
3-A - 2nd round
Oceanside Collegiate 8, Gilbert 0 - The Landsharks will head to Waccamaw for the 3rd round on Friday
Waccamaw 3, Bishop England 2
Brookland-Cayce 2, Academic Magnet 1
1-A - 1st round
Palmetto Scholars 8, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0 - The Phoenix will host a 2nd round match up on Friday
St. John’s 4, Military Magnet 1 - The Islanders advance to the 2nd round on Friday
