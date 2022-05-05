SC Lottery
Man arrested after shots fired at Goose Creek police officer’s home

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a 26-year-old man who is accused of firing a gun at a Goose Creek police officer’s home.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trevon Tyrek Belton who faces four counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm in a violent crime and giving false information about his identity.

At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a gunfire targeting an officer’s home in the Woodside Manor near Ladson.

The sheriff’s office says the off-duty officer had just arrived in his marked cruiser when the driver of a passing car fired toward his home.

“The officer and three acquaintances were standing outside the home at the time,” deputies said. “A white sedan matching the vehicle’s description was found parked in the community.”

According to the sheriff’s office, a man matching the shooter’s description also was seen walking in the neighborhood and was detained for further investigation.

“The Goose Creek Police Department responded to assist CCSO,” the sheriff’s office said. “There is no known motive for the shooting at this time. Detectives continue to investigate.”

Report on shooting

Investigators spoke to the victim who said he and his fiancee were just coming home from dinner and drove in separate vehicles, and reported that he heard what he thought sounded like a gun shot when passing a convenience store near Berrywood Drive.

When they arrived home, he said he saw a vehicle speeding on Farmwood Street and saw a muzzle flash and heard a gunshot, at which point he and his fiancee took cover behind his police cruiser.

A report states the vehicle then drove off down the street.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

