Mount Pleasant holds National Day of Prayer event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today, all across the nation, cities and communities are taking a moment to pray.

Today is the National Day of Prayer.

In Mount Pleasant, a service was held at St. Andrew’s Church in the old village. Mayor Will Haynie led the prayer for government officials. Others were invited to pray for the unity of families, the church, education, and the military.

The East Cooper Community event was organized by Jan Truesdale.

“Was there ever a time in history we needed the Lord more than we do right now? And that to me, is why we need to be together and pray for our country,” Truesdale said.

A prayer for the media and performers in entertainment was read by Live 5′s Ann McGill. It read in part: “We pray for the safety of those in media and entertainment, as they use their talents both here at home and abroad on foreign soil.”

Congress set aside the first Thursday of May as the National Day of Prayer.

