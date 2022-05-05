SC Lottery
Ninth Inning Heroics Fall Just Short in 3-2 Defeat at Hands of Woodpeckers

The RiverDogs dropped game 2 of their series with Fayetteville, 3-2 on Wednesday(Charleston RiverDogs)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs bid for a second consecutive walk-off win fell just short on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. In front of a crowd of 2,421, the RiverDogs left the tying run at third and the winning run at second in the ninth inning of a 3-2 defeat to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Fayetteville (9-14) reliever Jose Betances struck out the first two batters of the ninth inning as he attempted to end the game without drama. However, Shane Sasaki worked a walk to extend the game and Carson Williams followed with a double to the gap in right-center that placed two in scoring position for Mason Auer. The right fielder attempted to check his swing on a 2-2 pitch from Betances, but was ruled to have offered at the pitch, ending the rally.

The Woodpeckers built a pair of one-run leads earlier in the game, but couldn’t hold on to either. Freddy Guilamo launched a solo home run to open the scoring in the top of the third, but the RiverDogs (14-9) came back to even the score thanks to an error by second baseman Jaxon Hallmark in the fourth.

The visitors moved back on top on the strength of three consecutive singles to open the sixth inning. The final of those singles, off the bat of Joey Loperfido, made it 2-1. Onmce again, the RiverDogs took advantage of an error by Fayetteville to tie the game. This time, Luis Leon scored on Yeuris Ramirez’s throwing error in the seventh.

The difference in the game was a leadoff home run from Quincy Hamilton in the top of the eighth that pushed the Woodpeckers to a 3-2 advantage. Hamilton finished with three hits in the game to lead all hitters. Leosdany Molina added a pair. The RiverDogs received two hits from both Williams and Freddvil Chevez

Starter Patrick Wicklander worked 4.0 innings and allowed one run on three hits while striking out five. He was followed by Sandy Gaston who also allowed one run over 2.2 innings on the hill with five strikeouts. Anuedy Cortorreal suffered the loss, surrendering one run in 2.1 innings while fanning six. The pitching staff matched their season-high with 16 strikeouts.

Ballpark Fun

RiverDogs fans in attendance at the game received a surprise when various Star Wars characters arrived at the ballpark in the middle innings of the contest. May the fourth has become a celebration of the popular film series each year. Fans and Charlie, the RiverDogs mascot, could be seen taking pictures and interacting with the characters for the rest of the game.

The series resumes with a Thirsty Thursday™ presented by a Budweiser on Cinco de Mayo. $1 beers will be available throughout the ballpark and the team will suit up as Los Perros Santos de Charleston. The game begins at 7:05 p.m. with RHP Ben Peoples (0-1, 5.27) on the hill for the RiverDogs. The Woodpeckers will counter with RHP Franny Cobos (1-1, 3.12).

