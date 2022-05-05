SC Lottery
Officials: Brother of Clemson coach accused of distributing child porn

Henry Ervil Swinney
Henry Ervil Swinney
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday that the brother of the Clemson Tigers head football coach was one of three Upstate men arrested in recent child sexual exploitation investigations.

Henry Ervil Swinney III of Clemson was arrested on Apr. 23 after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children prompted an investigation. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Swinney distributed child sexual abuse material.

According to an arrest warrant, Swinney distributed the material through a “Mega” file sharing link.

Henry Swinney III
Henry Swinney III(Pickens Co. Detention Center)

He is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. Henry Swinney is the brother of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

FOX Carolina reached out to a Clemson spokesperson for comment on the arrest.

Investigators also arrested a second Pickens County man, 22-year-old Carson Alexander Radlein, who they said was in possession of multiple files of child sex abuse material after a separate investigation. He is facing 11 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Carson Radlein
Carson Radlein(Pickens Co. Detention Center)

Also announced on Thursday, the Attorney General’s Office said they arrested 55-year-old Gordon Helton Jr. of Greer for distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Gordon Helton
Gordon Helton(Greenville Co. Detention Center)

Helton is facing 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

