One killed in officer-involved shooting in Marion

Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday in the...
Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of East Liberty Street and Main Street.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Thursday in Marion, according to officials.

Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of East Liberty Street and Main Street.

The chief said there is no immediate threat to community members, but there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed one person was killed in the shooting. He did not release the person’s name, but added they will be sent to MUSC in Charleston for an autopsy.

According to Richardson, the officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

