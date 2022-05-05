Paul Murdaugh’s ex-girlfriend alleges parents knew about alcohol abuse prior to fatal crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Court documents filed in the Mallory Beach wrongful death suit allege that Paul Murdaugh’s parents, including suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh, knew he abused alcohol and helped him acquire it before the fatal 2019 boat crash.

Morgan Doughty, Paul’s ex-girlfriend, gave a deposition in the case, saying she had first-hand knowledge of Paul’s “consumption of alcohol” on many occasions before the boat crash, as well as Paul’s brother’s and parent’s knowledge and facilitation of Paul’s frequent consumption of alcohol before the crash that took Mallory’s life.

A still shot from video provided by Morgan Doughty in court in which she says Paul Murdaugh is 'shot-gunning' a beer at the Beaufort Water Festival. Doughty said Paul's parents were present and were aware that Paul was drinking to the point of being grossly intoxicated. (Provided)

Paul had been charged with Beach’s death, but those charges were dropped after he and his mother were discovered shot and killed on one of the family’s estates in the summer of 2021.

According to Doughty, Paul drank alcohol on an almost daily basis and drank to the point of becoming grossly intoxicated, and this was known and seen by Paul’s brother and his parents.

In addition, Doughty said Paul’s parents were aware of his alcohol abuse and the fact that he would drink and operate vehicles including the boat involved in the fatal crash, and provided Paul with the means to buy and consume more alcohol.

Doughty said Paul regularly bought alcohol using his parent’s credit card with his parents’ knowledge and consent, and alternatively would provide Paul with alcohol for him and his friends. Court documents state that Paul regularly used his brother’s driver’s license to buy alcohol with his brother’s and parent’s knowledge.

Doughty stated that there are number of videos in her possession showing Paul drinking to excess with the knowledge and consent of his parents.

Doughty provided videos to the court which she says included minors on a boat being provided with alcohol by Paul’s parents with Paul being “grossly intoxicated,” Paul being intoxicated at a trip in Guatemala in 2018 with alcohol purchased by his parents, and underage drinkers on a boat in which Paul’s parents helped to load alcohol onto the vessel.

Another still shot from a video provided to the court by Morgan Doughty in which she says the video depicts Paul taking a shot in July 2018, and using his brother's ID to buy the alcohol and become intoxicated. (Provided)

