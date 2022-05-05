SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Report: Driver runs over woman after calling her ‘white trash’ outside Goose Creek restaurant

The Goose Creek Police Department arrested Jordan Medlin who has been charged with assault and...
The Goose Creek Police Department arrested Jordan Medlin who has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.(Berkeley Co. Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a woman who is accused of running over another woman with her SUV after calling her “white trash” outside a restaurant in Goose Creek.

The Goose Creek Police Department arrested Jordan Medlin who has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Her charges stem from an incident on the night of April 22 when police responded to 214 St. James Avenue and found the victim sitting on the curb in front of the Sushi 101 restaurant parking lot.

A police report states that a witness captured the incident on video which showed the suspect’s vehicle approach the victim at a high rate of speed, before braking then accelerating, and striking the victim in the leg before leaving the scene.

Investigators reported that the video showed a clear view of the license plate which was identified as Medlin’s SUV.

A witness said the victim was walking to her vehicle when Medlin approached the witness and said, ”She’s white trash” referring to the victim which led to a verbal altercation.

The witness said Medlin also threw a glass cup containing alcohol at the victim.

According to police, Medlin then got into her SUV, aggressively drove off, returned and struck the victim with her vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Charleston Parking officers will test the “Barnacle,” a device designed to block a driver’s...
Charleston testing parking enforcement tech that could give boots the boot
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Former Lowcountry substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting underage teen
Charleston County deputies say will file a DUI charge against a driver after a child died after...
Deputies: Man to face DUI charge in deadly early-morning crash that killed child
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies: Man to face DUI charge in deadly early-morning crash that killed child