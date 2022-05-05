Report: Driver runs over woman after calling her ‘white trash’ outside Goose Creek restaurant

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a woman who is accused of running over another woman with her SUV after calling her “white trash” outside a restaurant in Goose Creek.

The Goose Creek Police Department arrested Jordan Medlin who has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Her charges stem from an incident on the night of April 22 when police responded to 214 St. James Avenue and found the victim sitting on the curb in front of the Sushi 101 restaurant parking lot.

A police report states that a witness captured the incident on video which showed the suspect’s vehicle approach the victim at a high rate of speed, before braking then accelerating, and striking the victim in the leg before leaving the scene.

Investigators reported that the video showed a clear view of the license plate which was identified as Medlin’s SUV.

A witness said the victim was walking to her vehicle when Medlin approached the witness and said, ”She’s white trash” referring to the victim which led to a verbal altercation.

The witness said Medlin also threw a glass cup containing alcohol at the victim.

According to police, Medlin then got into her SUV, aggressively drove off, returned and struck the victim with her vehicle.

