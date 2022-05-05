Retired James Island Navy officer celebrates 100th birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a special day for a retired Navy officer. Horace Moody Williams is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Williams was born in Georgetown County on May 5,1922. He has been a James Island resident for more than 60 years. After 20 years of service, he retired as a Senior Chief in the US Navy.

He then retired from Navelex, which is the Naval Electronic Systems Command.

Williams loves fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. He and his wife, Weda May, have been married for 74 years.

Happy birthday and thank you for your service.

