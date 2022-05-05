SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Study: Majority of trans children who transition socially keep new identity

The study followed 317 transgender youths, from the ages of 3 to 12.
The study followed 317 transgender youths, from the ages of 3 to 12.(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study has found that most transgender kids who go through a social transition tend to stick with it.

A social transition means when a child changes their name or pronoun or wear clothes aligned with their chosen gender identity.

The study followed 317 transgender youths, from the ages of 3 to 12. Five years after their initial transition, 94 percent were still living as transgender girls or boys.

A small percentage re-transitioned, either re-identifying as their birth sex or identifying as non-binary. Most often, that happened before the age of 10.

This is the first large-scale study focused on children transitioning more than once.

It was published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna.
OPEC+ opens oil taps gradually as Russian war roils markets
With proxy voting set to expire, lawmakers split on its usefulness
With proxy voting set to expire, lawmakers split on its usefulness
The number of first-time unemployment claims in South Carolina fell below 2,000 again,...
SC initial unemployment claims see decline