SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Trident Medical Center begins demolition for new parking garage

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry hospital began demolition to make room for a new parking garage Wednesday.

Trident Medical Center says the new facility will have 649 spaces and include electric vehicle charging stations.

The $17.7 million facility is slated to open in the spring of 2023.

The project is one of three scheduled to open in 2023. The others, a 60-bed behavioral health hospital and a freestanding emergency room on James Island are also scheduled to open in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

A group of young professionals in a Charleston-based leadership program is working with a local...
Charleston environmental nonprofit working to remove sunken ship
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston environmental nonprofit working to remove sunken ship
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Trident Medical Center begins demolition on new parking garage
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston environmental nonprofit working to remove sunken ship