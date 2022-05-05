Trident Medical Center begins demolition for new parking garage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry hospital began demolition to make room for a new parking garage Wednesday.

Trident Medical Center says the new facility will have 649 spaces and include electric vehicle charging stations.

The $17.7 million facility is slated to open in the spring of 2023.

The project is one of three scheduled to open in 2023. The others, a 60-bed behavioral health hospital and a freestanding emergency room on James Island are also scheduled to open in 2023.

